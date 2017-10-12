Army, CRPF officials discuss ways to thwart terror incidents

Army and CRPF officials on Thursday met here and discussed strategies to thwart “nefarious designs of terrorists and to maintain law and order” in the region. The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 26 Infantry Division Major General, Sanjay Singh, met Inspector General of the CRPF Abhay Vir Chauhan at the sector headquarter of the paramilitary force here, an official said.

“The discussion was around strategies to thwart the nefarious designs of the terrorists and to meet challenges of counter insurgency and law and order in the region,” CRPF spokesperson Ashish Kumar Jha said in a statement.

He said that Chauhan apprised the GOC about the role and deployment of the CRPF in the Jammu area.

“Both officers appreciated the prevailing coordination between the CRPF and the Army and discussed various steps to enhance the synergy and the level of coordination between the two major forces in the region,” the spokesperson said.

He said the officers also stressed on the need of collecting and sharing intelligence.

