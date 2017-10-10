Army commanders’ conference begins; focus on situation at China border, J&K

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Top commanders of the Army today held deliberations on the security challenges facing the country, including the situation along the border with China and in Jammu and Kashmir. A range of issues relating to the Army’s internal functioning, including cases of complaints and grievances, were also discussed on the first day of the the week-long Commanders’ conference.

Official sources said the Eastern Command of the Army will brief the top commanders about the situation along the Sino-India border, including on the 73-day-long Dokalam standoff. They said the Northern Command will make a presentation about the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The issues of the situation along the border with China and in Jammu and Kashmir also figured in today’s discussions, the sources said.

“All possible security threats facing the country and issues of concern will be discussed at the key conclave,” said an Army official. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to address the conference on Tuesday. The official said each Army Command will put forward its view point and concerns on various issues having a bearing on the field formations and the Indian Army.

The Army commanders conference is taking place nearly six weeks after the end of the Dokalam face-off. There have been reports that China has strengthened its military presence at the Dokalam Plateau and even started widening an existing road which is at a distance of around 12 km from the area of the conflict. “All the issues having a bearing on the country’s security will be discussed,” a senior army official said.

A three-day conference of top officials of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will also begin tomorrow which will also assess the changing security dynamics in the region. Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa had said yesterday that the IAF is prepared to fight a war at a “short notice” and fully geared up to respond to any security challenge to the country in the most befitting manner.

The Army Commanders’ conference will also deliberate extensively on issues relating to human resources management and welfare of troops. The conclave will also have a session for Special Selection Board for promotion of senior Army officers to the rank of Lt Gen.

