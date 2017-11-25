Army Colonel accused in rape case, sent to three days police remand

The victim was accompanied by his father, who is Lt. Colonel at the ARTRAC. The victim was accompanied by his father, who is Lt. Colonel at the ARTRAC.

The Indian Army Colonel who was arrested by the police in connection with rape case of a Lieutenant Colonel’s daughter early this week has been sent to police custody until November 27. His three-day police remand had ended on Saturday.

A senior official informed that the police needed some more time to investigate the charges of 21-year old girl, who was called by the accused to his house on the pretext of helping her in modelling career but allegedly raped her. “We still needed his custody as certain things need to be corroborated with statement of the victim, her medical examination report and phone call details”, said an official. The victim, in her statement under section 164-CrPC, had stood her ground on the incident.

The victim had informed the police that she was called to his house to meet certain people but there was none to facilitate her in the career as the accused colonel had promised. On November 21, she had lodged FIR against the colonel. She was accompanied by her father, who is Lt. Colonel at the ARTRAC and also known to accused colonel.

