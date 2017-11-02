Army clarifies JCOs are gazetted officers, does away with ‘non-gazetted’ tag

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File Photo) Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File Photo)

The junior commissioned officers (JCOs) will now be regarded as gazetted officers, the Army has said, cancelling its earlier note that described them as “non-gazetted” officers. The significant move will benefit over 64,000 personnel. The Army and the government have been at loggerheads in the past over a couple of issues including related to pay-parity and ranking.The decision was taken by the Army two days back amid growing resentment among its personnel.

An RTI application was filed in 2011 about the status of JCOs. In response to the application, the Army headquarters has cancelled a communication which had stated that the JCOs are non-gazetted officers.

The Army committed a “major mistake” in 2011 on the status of the JCOs and now the Army headquarters has removed the ambiguity and made it clear that JCOs are gazetted officers, highly placed official sources told PTI. The clarification will benefit over 64,000 JCOs who are ranked in three categories — Naib Subedar, Subedar and Subedar Major.

The 2011 note had triggered widespread outrage among the JCOs.

Sources told PTI that the letter is also seen as a message by the Army to the government to address grievances of a section of the Army personnel over what they call “disparity” in the current pay band.

At the recently concluded Army Commanders’ conference, the issue of status equivalence between military officers and their civilian counterparts was discussed.

Last week, Defence Ministry sources had told PTI it was seriously examining the long-standing issue relating to status equivalence between military officers and their civilian counterparts.

