Army Chief visits J&K, reviews border situation

THE NEW Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, Thursday reviewed the security situation and preparedness of troops both along the borders and in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasised that “we need to evolve a dynamic strategy to handle the proxy war and defeat the enemy’s nefarious designs’’, said Udhampur- based defence ministry spokesperson, Colonel N N Joshi, quoting the visiting Army Chief. General Rawat lauded the role of Northern Command in restoring peace during the recent unrest.

He also commended the soldiers for reciprocating strongly to unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan. General Rawat said “every soldier plays an important role towards the security of the nation because it is every soldier’s contribution that makes the Army efficient and strong’’, the spokesperson said.

Rawat is on a three-day visit of the state. The visit assumes importance as Northern Command is the first place General Rawat is visiting after taking over as Army Chief. The Northern Command theatre has boundaries with Pakistan and China.