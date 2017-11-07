Army Chief rejects China’s criticism, says defence minister can visit any area where troops are deployed

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat dismissed China’s objection to Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh (File Photo) Army Chief General Bipin Rawat dismissed China’s objection to Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh (File Photo)

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday dismissed China’s objection to Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, saying the defence minister went to areas across the country wherever troops were deployed.

Rawat said the defence minister mets soldiers to understand various issues and such trips were always a source of motivation for the armed forces. On Monday, China objected to Sitharaman’s first visit to Arunachal Pradesh, saying her tour of the “disputed area” was not conducive to peace in the region.

“Defence Minister visits troops in forward areas to meet them in person, to understand various issues which might be engulfing them. I think visits by the defence minister are always a source of motivation,” Rawat said. He said the defence minister visited areas where Indian troops were deployed. “After all it is the ministry of defence which is providing support to us,” he said.

On Sunday, Sitharaman visited forward army posts in the remote Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh bordering China to take stock of defence preparedness. “As to Indian Defence Minister’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, you must be very clear about China’s position,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying had said. “There is a dispute on the eastern section of the China-India boundary. So this visit by the Indian side to the disputed area is not conducive to the peace and tranquility of the relevant region,” she said.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of South Tibet and routinely objects to top Indian officials’ visit to the area. On the reported killing of a nephew of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar during an encounter in Pulwama in Kashmir, the Army chief said the aim of the security forces was to contain terrorism. “It doesn’t matter if he is Masood Azhar’s nephew or anyone else,” he said, adding the aim of the forces was to neutralise terrorists irrespective of where they came from.

Asked about the recovery of an M4 rifle during the ecounter, Rawat said it was clear that terrorists were getting support from across the border. M4 rifles were used by Nato forces in their operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.

