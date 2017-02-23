Army chief Rawat visits Southern Command headquarters

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Source: PTI Photo) Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Source: PTI Photo)

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday visited the headquarters of Southern Command where he was briefed on operational readiness and other administrative aspects of the key defence establishment. This was General Rawat’s first visit to the city-based HQ of Southern Command, the largest geographical formation of the Indian Army, after taking charge in December-end.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

During the visit, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) was briefed on operational readiness and other administrative aspects by Lt General P M Hariz, General Officer Commanding-in Chief of the Southern Command, a defence release said.

He also updated General Rawat on the current security situation in the Southern Command area of responsibility and proactive measures adopted by the Army to prevent any untoward incident. General Rawat earlier served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Command.