Army Chief General Bipin Rawat pays tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti

Newly appointed Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday paid tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti. He also received Guard of Honour. General Bipin Rawat had on Saturday taken over as the 27th Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The General Officer was tenanting the appointment of the Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) of the Indian Army from September 1, 2016. Former army chief General Dalbir Singh, after an illustrious career spanning over four decades, handed over the baton to General Bipin Rawat in a ceremony held at South Block today.

General Dalbir Singh laid a wreath at Amar Jawan Jyoti and was accorded a guard of honour at the South Block Lawns prior relinquishing as COAS. Amongst numerous achievements, the tenure of General Dalbir Singh was operationally significant wherein a high tempo of operations was maintained in J&K and North East.

General Bipin Rawat was commissioned in the Fifth Battalion of the Eleven Gorkha Rifles in December 1978, from Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, where he was awarded the ‘Sword of Honour’. The General has vast experience in high altitude warfare and counter insurgency operations.

He commanded an Infantry battalion, along the Line of Actual Control in the Eastern Sector; a Rashtriya Rifles Sector and an Infantry Division in the Kashmir Valley, a Corps in the Eastern theatre and the Southern Command.

He has tenanted instructional appointments at Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and at Army War College, Mhow.

General Bipin Rawat has held important staff appointments at Directorate General of Military Operations and Military Secretary’s Branch at Army Head Quarters (HQ). He has also been Major General General Staff (MGGS) at HQ Eastern Command. The General Officer commanded a Multinational Brigade, in a Chapter VII mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUC).

An alumni of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, the Higher Command and National Defence College Courses, the General Officer, during the span of over 38 years service in uniform, has been awarded for gallantry and distinguished service with the UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, COAS Commendation on two occasions and the Army Commander’s Commendation.

Academically inclined, he has authored numerous articles on ‘National Security’ and ‘Leadership’, which have been published in various journals and publications. He was awarded M. Phil in Defence Studies from Madras University.

He has a Diploma in Management and another Diploma in Computer Studies. General Bipin Rawat has also completed his research on military media strategic studies and was awarded Doctorate of Philosophy (Ph.D) from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut in 2011.