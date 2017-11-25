Army chief in Odisha, visits Jagannath temple, Sun temple

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat (File) Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat (File)

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat today visited the Sri Jagannath Temple at Puri and witnessed the Sun Temple in Konark. Rawat arrived in Odisha to attend a function at the Army Air Defence College in Gopalpur in Ganjam district.

“I sought blessings for all including me, my family, the country and our forces. I prayed to the deities for happy and peaceful lives of jawans and their family members along with safety and security of the country,” he told reporters.

