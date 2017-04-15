Army Chief General Bipin Rawat discusses border, law and order situation with J&K Governor

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (PTI Photo) Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (PTI Photo)

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited Jammu winter capital city and met Governor N N Vohra whom he apprised of the law and order and the border situation in the state. Recent incidents of stone-pelting during the recent by-polls also came up for discussion, it is learnt.

Rawat arrived here late this afternoon and met Vohra at Raj Bhawan in Jammu, an army officer said. The two have discussed various issues regarding polls, security grid and law and order situation in Kashmir besides border situation.

The Army chief briefed him about enhanced vigilance and deployment on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&Km apart from the counter-militant operation the Army is undertaking in valley, the officer added.

