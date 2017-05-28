Army chief Bipin Rawat says troops need innovative ways to fight against ‘dirty war’ in Kashmir

Throwing his weight behind the officer who used a local Kashmiri as a human shield to counter stone-pelters, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday insisted that troops need innovative ways to fight against “dirty war” in violence-hit Kashmir. “This is a proxy war and proxy war is a dirty war. It is played in a dirty way. The rules of engagements are there when the adversary comes face-to-face and fights with you. It is a dirty war…. That is where innovation comes in. You fight a dirty war with innovations,” Rawat was quoted as saying by PTI.
Stoutly defending the incident, Rawat said he cannot ask his men to “just wait and die” when locals resort to stone pelting and hurling petrol bombs at them. He also said it would have been easier for the armed forces if the protesters were firing weapons instead of throwing stones. “In fact, I wish these people, instead of throwing stones at us, were firing weapons at us. Then I would have been happy. Then I could do what I (want to do),” he said.
The Army Chief was responding to a query relating to awarding a commendation medal to Major Leetul Gogoi, who had tied a man to the bonnet of an army jeep and used him as a human shield from stone throwers last month. The officer was awarded for his sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations. A video of the incident had triggered a row with many human rights activists, Kashmiri groups, and a few retired army generals condemning it.
General Rawat also backed the decision to award Major Gogoi and said it was his duty to lift the morale of the army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. “As Army Chief my concern is morale of the Army. That is my job. I am far away from the battle field. I cannot influence the situation there. I can only tell the boys that I am with you. I always tell my people, things will go wrong, but if things have gone wrong and you did not have malafide intent, I am there,” he said.
Commenting on the prevailing situation in Kashmir, Rawat said, “It will have to be a composite solution. Everybody will have to get involved. Army’s role is to ensure that violence does not take place and the common man who is not indulging in this (violence) is protected,” he said, when asked about the solution to the Kashmir issue.
With inputs from PTI
- May 28, 2017 at 3:42 pmArmy should use the the weapon of guerilla warfare. it wil be most effective in valley where enemy is invisible and unable to be diffirenshiated from our kashmiri brothers and sisters.Reply
- May 28, 2017 at 3:28 pmThe young generation in India should be given the challenge of finding Innovative ways way's to fight proxy war a well reward should be offered . Secondly I think , it is also need of strong action until the bad people should migrate leaving our country . Most of them will love to mix with there own kind . If you take example of Arabic migrant going to European community where there own culture not match to Europe . In our case the migrants will be people who will like to go to country they love. Make this case , let us allow to people move according to there liking , to there same culture country.Reply
- May 28, 2017 at 3:43 pmAllow 100 million non Muslims young men to camp in Kashmir this summer . Open the Kashmir to Non Muslims now.Reply
- May 28, 2017 at 3:21 pmLet me guess what these innovations are. Tie unarmed civilians on the army vehicles and use them as human shields OR use pellet guns and blind the young victims for life. Here is my innovative suggestion. Admit you have lost in Kashmir and get out. This will bring much needed peace to the entire region.Reply
- May 28, 2017 at 3:35 pmYou ..take all their stone pelting as ...anyway before 500years back you came with a begging bowl was provided a place to leave now u spread ur wings..get out of kashmirReply
- May 28, 2017 at 3:18 pmHe looks like more JOKER than Army man.Reply