Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat meets PM Modi

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his first meeting with him since taking over as the head of the force. “Chief of the Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat met PM @narendramodi,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

Gen Rawat, who superseded two officers, took over as the head of Army on December 31.

Shortly, the Prime Minister is to be briefed by the Ministry of Defence on creation of the post of permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee.

Gen Rawat, along with the Chiefs of Navy and Air Force, are also expected to be there during the presentation.

Sources said Rawat also had a meeting with all army commanders including superseded southern command chief Lt Gen PM Hariz.

The army top brass is also believed to have discussed plans and preparations for the forthcoming Combined Commanders conference.

