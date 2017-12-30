Army Chief Bipin Rawat visits J-K, reviews security situation

Bipin Rawat briefed in detail on the actions being undertaken to ensure a robust counter-infiltration grid according to an official statement issued by a defence ministry in Jammu. (Source: Express photo) Bipin Rawat briefed in detail on the actions being undertaken to ensure a robust counter-infiltration grid according to an official statement issued by a defence ministry in Jammu. (Source: Express photo)

Amidst continued escalation along the Line of Control (LoC), Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visited forward posts along the LoC in Rajouri district and exhorted the troops to “remain vigilant” and “ever ready”.

Rawat briefed in detail on the actions being undertaken to ensure a robust counter-infiltration grid according to an official statement issued by a defence ministry in Jammu. He also interacted with the soldiers deployed on forward posts and exhorted the troops to continue to remain vigilant and ever ready, it added.

General Rawat while complimenting the formations for their unwavering dedication and high morale reiterated the “continued need to remain prepared in order to counter the nefarious designs of the enemy”, it added.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt General D Anbu visited White Knight Corps to review the prevailing security Army Commander. He was briefed by General Officer Commanding Lt General Saranjeet Singh about the “preparedness of the White Knight Corps in dealing with the emerging and dynamically changing security situation and the measures taken to thwart any misadventure by the inimical force”, the statement added.

General Rawat also visited Rajouri sector where he was briefed on operational readiness by the General Officer Commanding of Ace of Spades Division.

The Army Chief’s visit to forward posts in Rajouri comes amidst continued escalation of ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC. On Thursday last, Pakistani troops had resorted to unprovoked firing on forward Indian positions along the LoC in Khari Karmara area of Poonch.

Khari Karmara falls opposite to Rawalakote area of Pakistani where Indian army had in a cross LoC raid killed three Pakistani troopers on Monday evening. The raid had come in retaliation for the killing of four Indian soldiers, including a Major by Pakistani troops in adjoining Rajouri district of Keri sector on Saturday.

The Northern Command had then described the killing of its soldiers as “dastardly” and vowed that “it shall retaliate at a time and choice of its choosing”.

Since then, the Pakistani troops have been resorting to small arms fire and mortar shelling at intermittent intervals at one or the other place along the LoC. On Wednesday, the Northern Army Commander Lt General D Anbu had visited forward areas along the LoC in Rajouri to review the situation on the ground. Interacting with officers and jawans, he had lauded all ranks for their steadfastness and high morale.

