Army chief Bipin Rawat visits forward ares of J-K, tells soldiers to be ‘ever ready’ 

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat arrives in Srinagar. (PTI Photo, File) Army Chief General Bipin Rawat arrives in Srinagar. (PTI Photo, File)

The Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat, on Friday visited forward areas of Jammu and Rajouri districts and told the troops to remain vigilant and “ever ready”. The Army chief was reviewing the security situation and also the operational preparedness of the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt General D Anbu, he visited the White Knight Corps where he was was briefed by General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 16 Corps, Lt Gen A K Sharma, about their “preparedness in dealing with the emerging and dynamically changing security situation and the measures taken to thwart any misadventure by the inimical forces”, said a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta.

General Rawat visited Rajouri and Akhnoor Sectors where he was briefed about the “operational readiness” by the GOC of Ace of Spades division and GOC of Crossed Swords division. He also visited forward posts along the LoC where he was briefed in detail about the actions being taken to ensure a robust counter infiltration grid.

While complimenting the formations for their unflinching efforts, the Army chief reiterated the continued need to remain prepared in order to counter the nefarious designs of the enemy, the spokesperson added.

Earlier, the Army Chief arrived here in the morning on a two-day visit of the areas falling in South of Pir Panjal in the state. He will be visiting the forward areas in Jammu region on Saturday, sources said.

Significantly, the visit comes in the wake of incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, which led to the killing of nine soldiers among 11 people in the month of July.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App