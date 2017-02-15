Army chief Bipin Rawat: Those not supporting our operations will be treated as workers of terrorists

Army Chief Bipin Rawat Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Upset with the killings of jawans in encounter with terrorists, Army chief Bipin Rawat on Wednesday lashed out at those obstructing Army’s combing operations. “Those who obstruct our operations during encounters and are not supportive will be treated as overground workers of terrorists,”said Rawat after paying tribute to security personnel who lost their lives in encounters with terrorists in Kashmir on Tuesday.

Four Army personnel, including a Major, and four militants were killed in two separate encounters in the Hajin and Kralgund Handwara areas of North Kashmir on Tuesday, according to government and security officials.

Officials identified the officer, who succumbed to injuries suffered in Kralgund, as Major S Dahiya. The soldiers, who died in Hajin, were identified as Patrolman Dharmendra Kumar from Nainital in Uttarakhand, Rifleman Ravi Kumar from Samba in J&K and Grenadier Astosh Kumar from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The Army paid homage to four soldiers, including an officer, who laid down their lives during two counter-insurgency operations. Joined by officials of other security forces operating in the Valley, Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen J S Sandhu paid rich tributes to Major Satish Dahiya, Rifleman Ravi Kumar, Paratrooper Dharmender Kumar and Gunner Astosh Kumar in a solemn ceremony at Badamaibagh Cantonment.

“Survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter, 31-year-old Maj Dahiya had led the operation launched by Army in Handwara yesterday which eventually resulted in the elimination of three terrorists, thus delivering a major blow to the terror network in North Kashmir,” defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to security personnel who lost their lives in encounters with terrorists in J&K yesterday pic.twitter.com/HUMkKOOoQn — ANI (@ANI_news) February 15, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the soldiers who died in the encounter.

