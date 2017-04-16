Latest News
  • Army Chief Bipin Rawat meets NSA Ajit Doval, discusses Jammu & Kashmir situation

The meeting comes amidst a raging controversy after a video surfaced showing a man being tied to an army jeep as a shield against stone-pelters during polling for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:April 16, 2017 2:47 pm

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat today met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and apprised him of the situation in the Kashmir Valley. The meeting comes amidst a raging controversy after a video surfaced showing a man being tied to an army jeep as a shield against stone-pelters during polling for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat. Sources said the Army Chief, during the 30-minute-long meeting, apprised Doval of the situation in the Valley besides briefing him about the overall security scenario in the state. The video triggered a public outcry in the Valley, prompting the civil and army authorities to launch separate investigations.

