Army Chief Bipin Rawat meets NSA Ajit Doval, discusses Jammu & Kashmir situation

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat today met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and apprised him of the situation in the Kashmir Valley. The meeting comes amidst a raging controversy after a video surfaced showing a man being tied to an army jeep as a shield against stone-pelters during polling for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat. Sources said the Army Chief, during the 30-minute-long meeting, apprised Doval of the situation in the Valley besides briefing him about the overall security scenario in the state. The video triggered a public outcry in the Valley, prompting the civil and army authorities to launch separate investigations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now