Army Chief Bipin Rawat hints at ‘retaliatory action’ for death of security personnel

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (Source: PTI) Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (Source: PTI)

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday hinted at “retaliatory action” for the death of two security personnel in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch in Jammu & Kashmir earlier this week.

“We do not talk about future plans beforehand. We share details after execution of the plan,” General Rawat told mediapersons. Speaking on the sidelines of an event, he refused to divulge details, but added that “when this kind of action takes place, we also carry out retaliatory action”.

Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh of 22 Sikh and Head Constable Prem Sagar of the BSF 200 Battalion were killed and their bodies mutilated on May 1. The Army has said the operation on the Indian side of LoC was carried out by the Pakistan Army’s Border Action Team.

Asked about the re-activation of terror launchpads across the LoC, which were destroyed by India during the surgical strikes last September, the Army Chief said: “Terrorists are trying to infiltrate. Snow is melting, summer months have started. Like each year, infiltration will commence. We are taking measures. We have beefed up our counter-infiltration postures,” he said.

On Tuesday, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Sarath Chand had said the Army would respond to the incident at “a time and place of its choosing”.

