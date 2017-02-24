Army chief Bipin Rawat calls for united efforts to tackle stone-pelting problem

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. PTI Photo Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. PTI Photo

Army chief General Bipin Rawat Friday called for coordinated efforts by security forces to effectively deal with the problem of stone pelting by civilians during counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir. The army chief discussed the issue with local army officers during security review meetings at headquarters of counterinsurgency units — Kilo Force and Victor Force here, an army official said. “Reinforcing the need to maintain high vigil, the army chief discussed the issue of stone pelting during operations and impressed upon all to synergise efforts with the other security agencies in dealing with such situations effectively,” the official said.

Rawat, who arrived in Srinagar Thurday, was briefed on the prevailing security situation and recent operations conducted by the security forces. He also reviewed the collaborative measures of security forces towards ensuring peace and calm in the region. The army chief interacted with local commanders and troops urging them to continue discharging their duty with utmost professionalism.

Rawat, accompanied by Northern Command Chief Lt General D Anbu and Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen J S Sandhu, paid tributes to the three soldiers killed in a militant attack in Shopian district of Kashmir yesterday. He laid floral wreaths on the coffins carrying the mortal remains of the three soldiers, one of whom hailed from Marhama area of Anantnag district.

“As the entire nation salutes the martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in yesterday’s terrorist attack in Shopian, the army gave a befitting farewell to its brave hearts today in a solemn ceremony here,” the official said. Rawat expressed grief and condolences to the families of Lance Naik Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din, Sepoy Vikas Singh Gurjar and Sapper Sreejith M J.

“He also conveyed his anguish at the unfortunate death of an elderly lady, Taja Begum, in this terrorist attack,” the official added. Wreaths were also laid on behalf of the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti by Minister of Rural development and Panchayati Raj Abdul Haq Khan, Minister for Agriculture Ghulam Nabi Lone and other officials from civil administration and security agencies.

The army chief had Thursday met the other injured soldiers at the Army Base Hospital here and wished them speedy recovery. The General also appreciated the various humanitarian initiatives undertaken by the troops to bring succor to common people and exhorted them to sustain this positive engagement with the local populace.