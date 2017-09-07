Army chief Bipin Rawat briefs Nirmala Sitharaman on key issues

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday called on newly-appointed Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and apprised her of the overall security preparedness of the Army and the situation along the borders with China and Pakistan.
The Army chief met the defence minister hours after she assumed charge. Sources said issues related to the security challenges the country was facing on the northern and western borders figured at the meeting between the two.
The Army chief on Wednesday had said the country should be prepared for a two-front war, noting that China had started “flexing its muscles” and there seemed no scope for any reconciliation with Pakistan. Chief of the Naval Staff and Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee Admiral Sunil Lanba also called on Sitharaman and briefed her on various key issues, including the security challenges at the high seas.
A number of senior officials, including DRDO chief S Christopher and Defence Production Secretary A K Gupta, also briefed the defence minister on key issues. Sitharaman also called on former president Pranab Mukherjee at his residence. Mukherjee had held the defence portfolio from May, 2004 to October, 2006 in the UPA-I government.
- Sep 8, 2017 at 12:13 amThe decision paralysis would in defense ministry would finish. The top priority is Giving quality body armour to rashtriya rifles , no loss of men should be tolerated. Get the armed helicopters for them so that the house that is sheltering terrorists can be blown after giving warning. It is nescessary that terrorists must be eliminated with least possible loss of our men. Get lot of weapon locating AESA radar with associated firing system so that anyone from Pakistan who dares to fires a s is eliminated. Approve three thousand guns so that china should shiver as any misadventure of war should lead to such a strong response that china would pay a very heavy price and there should be a revolt in china against the communist policies. Develop pinaka with long range with sensors in huge numbers. Develop tejas to its full potential with new GE engine and increase the fuel capacity with new radar. Develop a new line of submarines with some collaboration with some private player soon.Reply