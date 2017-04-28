Army camp attack: Restrictions imposed in parts of Kashmir

A 70-year-old civilian was killed and seven people were injured during an anti-India protest that erupted Thursday following a gun-battle that killed three Indian soldiers and two suspected rebels in Kashmir, police said. (Source: AP) A 70-year-old civilian was killed and seven people were injured during an anti-India protest that erupted Thursday following a gun-battle that killed three Indian soldiers and two suspected rebels in Kashmir, police said. (Source: AP)

Authorities on Friday imposed restrictions on assembly of people in parts of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district to maintain law and order in the wake of death of a civilian in security forces firing after militants attacked an army installation.

The curbs under Section 144 CrPc which prohibits assembly of five or more people have been imposed in Kupwara town, Kralpora, Trehgam and Lalpora Sogam, Ghulam Mohammad Dar, District Magistrate, Kupwara, told PTI.

He said the situation in the district was normal and there were no reports of any untoward incident so far.

The restrictions were imposed to maintain peace in view of the protests after a civilian Mohammad Yousuf Bhat died in security forces firing on the demonstrators on Thuurday.

The protesters were demanding the bodies of the two militants who were killed in retaliatory firing after they attacked an artillery unit of an army garrison at Panzgam on Thursday.

Three soldiers, including an officer, were killed by the militants in the pre-dawn attack before two assailants were neutralized by the security forces while the third managed to escape in an injured condition.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now