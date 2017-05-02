Army, BSF bids farewell to soldiers slain in Pak attack

The body of Prem Sagar, of the 200th Battalion of BSF, has been flown to New Delhi for further journey to his native place in Uttar Pradesh. (Image Source: ANI) The body of Prem Sagar, of the 200th Battalion of BSF, has been flown to New Delhi for further journey to his native place in Uttar Pradesh. (Image Source: ANI)

The Army and the BSF on Tuesday bid farewell to Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh and Head Constable Prem Sagar who were beheaded by Pakistani forces in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. A wreath-laying ceremony was organised in Poonch in their honour which was attended by top ranking security officials.

The mortal remains of Singh, who belonged to the 22 Sikh Infantry, have been flown to his native Vainpoin village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. The body of Prem Sagar, of the 200th Battalion of BSF, has been flown to New Delhi for further journey to his native place in Uttar Pradesh. 42-year-old Singh is survived by his wife Paramjeet Kaur. Sagar (45) hailed from Takenpur in UP’s Deoria district. He is survived by his wife Shanti.

Under the cover of heavy rocket and mortar fire, Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) had sneaked 250 meters across the Line of Control into the Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir and beheaded the two soldiers. The Indian Army has vowed an “appropriate” response to the “despicable act”.

Anti-Pakistan protests meanwhile rocked Poonch and Jammu district over the killing. In Poonch, locals and ex-servicemen shouted anti-Pakistan slogans as the mortal remains of two soldiers were being taken to Jammu. There have been several BAT attacks in the past in which jawans have been beheaded or their bodies mutilated.

On October 28, 2016, militants attacked a post and killed an Indian army soldier and mutilated his body close to the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machil sector. In January 2013, Lance Naik Hemraj was killed and his body mutilated by BAT. It also beheaded Lance Naik Sudhakar Singh. Constable Rajinder Singh of the BSF suffered injuries in the attack.

In June 2008, a soldier of the 2/8 Gorkha Rifles lost his way and was captured by BAT in Kel sector. His body was found beheaded after a few days. During the 1999 Kargil conflict, Captain Saurabh Kalia was tortured by his Pakistani captors who later handed over his mutilated body to India. In February, 2000, terrorist Ilyas Kashmiri had led a raid on the Indian army’s ‘Ashok Listening Post’ in the Nowshera sector and killed seven Indian soldiers.

Even then, Kashmiri had taken back to Pakistan the head of a 24-year-old Indian jawan Bhausaheb Maruti Talekar of the 17 Maratha Light Infantry.

