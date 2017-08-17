Army briefs J-K governor on border situation with Pakistan, China

Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra. Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra today visited the Army’s 14 Corps headquarters in Leh region of the state where and took stock of the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and the LoC with Pakistan.

“Lt. Gen. P J S Pannu briefed the governor about the overall situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Line of Actual Control, which fall within the area of responsibility of the 14 Corps,” a spokesman of the Raj Bhawan said here.

Vohra’s visit to Leh comes days after Indian border guards frustrated an attempt by Chinese soldiers to enter Indian territory along the banks of famous Pangong lake in Ladakh resulting in stone pelting that caused minor injuries to people on both sides. Pannu also informed the governor about other important matters relating to the Ladakh region, specifically connectivity issues being faced by shepherds and grazers in the area, the spokesman said.

