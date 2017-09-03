Army begins probe into Kashmir youth’s ‘custodial’ disappearance

Nasrullah was found lying on a road badly injured while Khan has been untraceable. (Express Photo) Nasrullah was found lying on a road badly injured while Khan has been untraceable. (Express Photo)

The Army has started an investigation into the disappearance of a 20-year-old man allegedly in 27 Rashtriya Rifles (RR)’s custody in North Kashmir’s Diver. “The Army has taken cognizance of the matter. It is under investigation and action will be taken accordingly,’’ Army Spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia told The Indian Express.

Manzoor Ahmad Khan’s family said he was stopped at a check post and taken inside an Army camp along with another youth, Nasrullah Ahmad, before he went missing on Thursday. “(The) two youths were told by soldiers that a Major wanted to meet them. So they took them inside the camp. They were taken inside in presence of many villagers,” said Khan’s relative, Bashir Ahmad.

Nasrullah was found lying on a road badly injured while Khan has been untraceable. The injured youth, who had been allegedly tortured, was taken to a local hospital from where from he was shifted to Srinagar for treatment in a critical condition. Nasrullah told locals that he was tortured inside the camp along with Khan. Army officials denied having any information about the missing youth when the villagers confronted them.

The police have booked RR soldiers for murder, wrongful confinement and kidnapping as residents protested against the Army and sought the youth’s whereabouts.

