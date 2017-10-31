Arms rules relaxed, makers to get ‘lifetime’ licence

The condition that small arms and light weapons produced by a manufacturer should be sold to the Central or state governments with prior approval of the MHA has been done away with. (Representational) The condition that small arms and light weapons produced by a manufacturer should be sold to the Central or state governments with prior approval of the MHA has been done away with. (Representational)

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has liberalised Arms Rules to encourage investment in manufacturing of arms, ammunition and weapon systems in the country, doing away with the requirement for manufacturers to renew licence every five years. Under the new rules, the licence granted for manufacturing will be valid for the “lifetime” of the company. Similarly, the condition that small arms and light weapons produced by a manufacturer should be sold to the Central or state governments with prior approval of the MHA has been done away with.

The rules came into effect on October 27 and are expected to encourage manufacturing activity and facilitate availability of world-class weapons to meet the requirement of armed forces and police forces in sync with the country’s defence indigenisation programme, according to a statement issued by the ministry on Monday. The liberalised rules will also promote employment generation in this sector, the ministry stated. It said the whole process in an attempt to give a boost to ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The rules will apply to licences granted by the MHA for small arms and ammunition, and those granted by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), under powers delegated to it, for tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, defence aircraft, spacecraft, warships of all kinds, arms and ammunition and allied items of defence equipment other than small arms.

According to the ministry, it has been decided that “small arms and light weapons produced by the manufacturers may be allowed for export, subject to the approval of the MHA, in consultation with Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Defence, on a case to case basis”.

