Arms manufacturer held with sophisticated weapons in NCR, UP

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in firearm manufacturing and trafficking in the NCR region and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh for ongoing Assembly elections, police said today. A cache of firearms was also seized from him. An information was received that an arms manufacturer from Meerut is supplying sophisticated firearms in Delhi-NCR besides Uttar Pradesh, DCP(Special Cell) P S Kushwah said. A team was deputed to identify the gang in Delhi.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Acting on a tip-off, Mohd Arshad was arrested in Seelampur yesterday around 6.45 PM, he said.

Police have recovered 21 illegal firearms comprising five local made 7.65 mm semi-automatic sophisticated pistols with five magazines, 14 countrymade pistols of .315 Bore and two country-made pistols of 7.65 mm from the accused, he said.

The recovered country-made semi-automatic sophisticated pistols are engraved with “Made in England” mark, the officer said.

The arms being carried by Arshad were to be delivered to one Rifakat in Seelampur. On interrogating the accused, he revealed that the weapons were to be sent for “use in the ongoing Assembly elections in UP”, the officer said. “The accused told police that he had manufactured the countrymade pistols while local made semi-automatic pistols were purchased from Muzaffarnagar-resident Chotu. Earlier also he had supplied arms in Delhi NCR and UP,” the officer added.