An arms manufacturer and supplier was arrested and two guns were seized from his house at Bongaigaon, the police said. Based on a specific information, a police team led by DSP Punamjit Nath arrested the arms manufacturer and supplier in the night of Wednesday, they said. Two guns, arms manufacturing tools and other articles were recovered from his house, they added.

