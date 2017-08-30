Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari’s properties worth Rs 20 cr attached

Sanjay Bhandari at his residence in Wadgaon Sheri. (Express Photo/Files) Sanjay Bhandari at his residence in Wadgaon Sheri. (Express Photo/Files)

The Delhi Police have attached defence consultant Sanjay Bhandari’s properties worth over Rs 20 crore, including four luxury cars, months after they moved a Delhi court requesting that Bhandari be declared a proclaimed offender (PO). Bhandari is facing a case of alleged violation of the Official Secrets Act. The south-western range (SWR) of the crime branch is likely to send a fresh letter to the CBI, requesting them for a red corner notice (RCN) by the Interpol against Bhandari, who is suspected to have fled the country.

After initiating legal proceedings, police identified Bhandari’s properties and attached all his properties in Delhi-NCR a few weeks ago, sources said. “Police first attached his four-storey building in Panchsheel Enclave and another property in Gurgaon’s DLF South City. Police then froze 14 accounts of companies related to Bhandari. Police also impounded four luxury cars — two Range Rovers, a BMW and an Audi — belonging to Bhandari and have submitted their report to the Delhi court, requesting them to declare him a proclaimed offender,” sources said.

A request for an RCN was earlier rejected by the Interpol on the grounds of it being a political matter. However, the investigators are now explaining to the Interpol that the case is not political in nature. “Earlier, the Interpol while rejecting their request told the Delhi Police via CBI that the case appeared to be political in nature and did not fulfil the criteria to issue an RCN. But, police are now explaining that Bhandari procured all these secret documents for the benefit of his company and it was not related to any political party,” sources added.

