Arms case against Salman Khan: Defence concludes arguments

Actor Salman Khan’s lawyers on Thursday concluded arguments in the case against him under Arms Act. The prosecution then started reply of the arguments, which will continue tomorrow in the court of the chief judicial magistrate.

Defence counsel H M Saraswat said after completion of the arguments, some judgements from Supreme Court and high court were presented before the court as reference to prove that Khan was not guilty and should be acquitted.

The defence had started the final arguments on December 9, wherein contradictions in statements of different prosecution witnesses in relation to the arms were mentioned before the court.

Saraswat said there was no incriminating evidence against Khan that he had got the arms allegedly referred to with expired licence.

“The investigation officer from forest department has nowhere mentioned that the arms in possession of Khan were used in alleged poaching,” he said.

Concluding the arguments, Saraswat claimed police officer Satyamani Tiwari, who is said to have been recovered arms from Khan’s hotel room, was a planted witness in the case with a view to implicate the actor.

He also argued that since the licence of the arms were renewed a few days after expiry, they could not be treated as arms with expired licence.

Replying to the arguments, law officer Bhawani Singh once licence of an arm expires, it is treated as expired for the period.