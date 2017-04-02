Arms and the men

The Wildlife Protection Act (WLPA) of 1972 provides immunity to forest staff for acting in good faith. “No suit, prosecution, or other legal proceeding shall lie against any officer or other employee,” Section 60 of the Act reads, “for any damage caused or likely to be caused by anything which is in good faith done or intended to be done under this Act.”

The empowerment of the forest staff under the CrPC by respective state governments in Assam and Uttarakhand merely formalises the protection provided under the WLPA, by specifying the process of inquiry pending which forest staff would not be charged or prosecuted.

What makes Kaziranga, and quite a few forests in the region, different is the abundance of sophisticated arms with poachers, which means the first-mover advantage can be the difference between life and death in a gunbattle. Another example is Odisha’s Simlipal tiger reserve, where repeated attacks by Maoist groups have weakened the protection regime and emboldened poaching and timber mafia.

In 2010, organised poaching syndicates took down at least 18 Simlipal elephants. The tiger numbers also fell sharply, from 45 in 2006 to 28 in 2016 as per NTCA records. Now, with the Maoist threat on the wane, the Forest Department has initiated extensive monitoring through camera-traps. Last November, two persons were arrested for killing a leopard in the reserve.

While Simlipal is recovering, and so is B R Hills in Karnataka since smuggler Veerappan’s death, forest protection continues to suffer in patches along the red corridor from Indravati in Andhra Pradesh to Valmiki in Bihar due to restricted field access. Worse, both wildlife and forest staff have been caught in the crossfire every time security forces have stormed in to flush out militants.

The call to arms in the Jim Corbett National Park, though, seems misplaced given that the traditional Bawaria poachers operating in that area are not known to carry guns. Not a single firearm has been seized inside Corbett in a decade.

Plus, in the absence of ground support, even firepower can’t help. Last month, a habitual wildlife offender was killed by an anti-poaching squad inside the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka, after a gang of 12 poachers was reportedly caught redhanded skinning bushmeat. Within hours, a mob set on fire a forest checkpost after looting weapons and equipment. Another mob, apparently instigated by local political leaders, burnt down an anti-poaching camp with a watcher inside, who escaped with burn injuries. Two forest staff were manhandled in front of police.

