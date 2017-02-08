Arms, ammunitions recovered at Red Fort during search operation

A cache of arms and ammunitions was recovered during a search operation on Tuesday carried out at Red Fort under the supervision of NSG teams, police said. The cache was recovered days after boxes of ammunition and explosives were recovered from the wells in the monument.

In the search carried out with the help of underwater cameras on Tuesday, two grenades, two mortars, detonators and ammunitions were recovered from a well, they said. The NSG has recommended to the ASI to seal the well as after the recoveries, it was felt that there could be no further recoveries.

On February 4, during cleaning work of the wells, behind the publication building, under supervision of ASI, labourers found a trunk containing explosives in the well.

The local police had informed the NSG that had taken the ammunition in its possession.