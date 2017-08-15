Arms, ammunition seized from house in Muzaffarnagar

A huge amount of arms and ammunition have been seized during a raid at a house at Gadbada village under Bhopa police station in Muzaffarnagar, an official said on Tuesday. “Police recovered 38 crude bombs, four pistols, two rifles, two guns, nine sharp weapons including a spear, large quantity of cartridges and crude bomb making powder during the raid last evening,” Circle Officer Rizwan Ahmad said.

Both the accused, Tahiti and his brother, who were allegedly involved in supplying arms in the area, fled from the spot, he said. One Firdosh has been taken into police custody for interrogation, he said, adding the investigation into the matter is on.

