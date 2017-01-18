Arms Act case verdict: ‘Justice has won’, proclaims Salman Khan’s lawyer following acquittal

Bollywood actor Salman Khan. (Source: PTI) Bollywood actor Salman Khan. (Source: PTI)

Following Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s acquittal by the Jodhpur court in the Arms Act case on Wednesday, his lawyer, HS Saraswat has claimed that “justice has won” saying that prosecution had failed to prove the charges.

“Justice has won. Prosecution completely failed to prove charges under sec 3/25, 3/27 of Arms Act,” said Salman Khan’s lawyer HS Saraswat following the court’s verdict.

A Jodhpur court Wednesday acquitted actor Salman Khan and gave him the benefit of doubt in a case in which the actor was charged under the Arms Act. Besides the cases of poaching of endangered antelopes under Wildlife (Protection) Act, a case under sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the Arms Act was filed against Khan for allegedly keeping and using the fire arms with expired licence in the poaching of blackbucks in Kankani near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998.

The public prosecutor said they will decide on appealing against the verdict after analysing the judgment. In the 102-page judgment, CJM DS Rajpurohit said the prosecution’s evidence against the actor was not adequate.

