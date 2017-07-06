Arms Act case: Salman Khan skips court appearance owing to protests over Anand Pal Singh encounter

Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Actor Salman Khan skipped appearing in a Jodhpur court on Thursday in the 18-year-old Arms Act case owing to security concerns. Salman’s lawyers told the court that they feared for the actor’s security due to the law and order situation in the aftermath of encounter of alleged gangster Anand Pal Singh.

The actor was to appear before the District and Sessions court in Jodhpur to post his bail bond. He is now expected to do so on August 4, the next date set by the court.

In January this year, a lower court in Jodhpur acquitted Salman in the Arms Act case giving him the benefit of doubt.

Salman landed in trouble with the law in 1998 while shooting for Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain in Jodhpur.

The police, on a complaint from the forest department, booked the actor under relevant sections of the Arms Act—for possessing and using weapons with an expired license—and the Wildlife Act for allegedly poaching Chinkara gazelles at a farmhouse near Jodhpur.

In the latter case, final arguments are to begin on July 22. However, Salman, along with his HSSH co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam, is not required to be present in the courtroom that day.

