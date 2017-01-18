Arms Act case: A timeline of events as Jodhpur court acquits Salman Khan of all charges

Bollywood actor Salman Khan. (File Photo) Bollywood actor Salman Khan. (File Photo)

Actor Salman Khan on Wednesday was acquitted in the Arms Act case by a Jodhpur court, which was one of the four cases against the actor. While the Rajasthan High Court has acquitted him in two cases of poaching of chinkara, trial in the third case of alleged poaching of two blackbucks is on. The Bollywood actor was accused of using firearms with expired license in the poaching of the black bucks near Jodhpur in October 1998.

The case had reached the stage of judgement earlier on February 25, 2014 but sudden appearance of an undecided prosecution application before the trial court, moved by the then prosecution counsel in 2006 put off the verdict for two flat years.

Here’s a look at the timeline of events in the Arms Act case against Salman Khan:

1. January 18, 2017: Jodhpur court pronounce its verdict in the Arms Act case against Salman Khan where he is acquitted of all charges.

2. January 5, 2017: Salman Khan’s lawyers conclude arguments in the case against him under Arms Act. The prosecution then started reply of the arguments, which will continued the next day in the court of the chief judicial magistrate. The final arguments had started on December 9.

3. July 25, 2016: In a major relief to the Bollywood actor, the Rajasthan High Court observed that pellets recovered from Salman Khan’s hotel room did not match with those recovered from the vehicle allegedly used by him in poaching of chinkara.

4. March 10, 2016: A Jodhpur court summons Salman Khan for recording of his statements in the Arms Act case. In his statements, the actor pleads innocence and alleges that he had been framed by forest officials.

5. October 27, 2015: The Rajasthan High Court allows the petition of Bollywood actor Salman Khan seeking documents pertaining to the prosecution sanction against him under Arms Act case. An earlier petition was rejected by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (Jodhpur district) where the trial of the case was in progress.

6. July 28, 2015: Huge relief for Salman Khan in the Arms Act case as the Rajasthan High Court admits five witnesses that a lower court had refused to bring in.

7. May 14, 2015: A Jodhpur court rejects the revision petition of actor Salman Khan seeking permission to summon five witnesses in the Arms Act case.

8. April 29, 2015: Salman Khan appears in a Jodhpur court to record his statement in the Arms Act case in which he pleads not guilty.

9. April 24, 2015: An application moved in Jodhpur court against Salman Khan accusing him of misleading the court by seeking exemption from appearance on health grounds in the Arms Act case. He had earlier cited illness for failing to appear in court.

10. March 3, 2015: Verdict in the Arms Act case against Salman Khan further deferred as a local court in Jodhpur permits new witnesses, documents and evidence.

11. February 25, 2015: On the day a Jodhpur court was set to announce its verdict in the Arms Act case, the prosecution wants to introduce new witnesses, evidence and documents in an application that was moved back in August 2006. Hearing adjourned till March 3.

