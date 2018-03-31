Armed robbery case: Two SIMI activists sentenced to life imprisonment in Bhopal

While four accused were killed in an encounter near Bhopal in 2016, two remain at large. District Prosecution Officer Rajendra Upadhyay told The Indian Express that the two accused were found guilty of all charges. (Representational Image) While four accused were killed in an encounter near Bhopal in 2016, two remain at large. District Prosecution Officer Rajendra Upadhyay told The Indian Express that the two accused were found guilty of all charges. (Representational Image)

Two SIMI activists, including Abu Faisal, were sentenced to life imprisonment on Saturday by a Special Court in Bhopal in connection with armed robbery in Manappuram Gold finance company in August 2010.

Faisal and Mohammed Ikrar were among eight SIMI activists charged with robbery, conspiracy and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, for committing the robbery to raise funds for their alleged terror activities.

While four accused were killed in an encounter near Bhopal in 2016, two remain at large. District Prosecution Officer Rajendra Upadhyay told The Indian Express that the two accused were found guilty of all charges.

