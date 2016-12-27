Armed robbers loot Rs 87 lakh gold from Rajkot firm

ARMED ROBBERS allegedly barged into office of a private finance firm, threatened its manager with a gun and then ran away with 4.48 kilograms of gold ornaments valued Rs 87 lakh in Dhoraji town of Rajkot district on Monday.

The daring robbery took place at around 10 am when staff of Muthoot Fincorp, a leading private finance firm, opened their office on Jetpur road of Dhoraji. Three robbers, one of them touting a gun while two others wielding knives, threatened the staff and forced them to open strongroom. The robbers then took away 410 sealed packets containing gold jewellery, superintendent of Rajkot Rural police, Antrip Sood said.

“The robbers barged into the office when it was open to the public, threatened the staff with the gun and knives and forced them to open the strong-room. Later the robbers took away 410 packets containing 4.480 kg of gold jewelley which had been submitted to Muthood Fincorp by customers as collateral against loans and then managed to speed away on a motorbike,” Sood told The Indian Express.

The SP said an alarm system was in place in the office. “There were only three staff members present when robbers struck. There was an alarm system in place in the office but the staff could not pull the alarm. The office did not have any security guard,” said Sood ,adding the entire sequence of event had been recorded by CCTV cameras.

Dhoraji PI Vinod Chaudhary said the staff could not resist much when threatened with the gun.