Armed robbers loot Rs 25 lakh from petrol pump manager

THREE MOTORCYCLE-BORNE robbers looted around Rs 25 lakh from the manager of a CNG petrol pump in Vridnavan on Monday. According to police, the manager was going to a bank in his car to deposit the cash when the robbers intercepted him around 11.30 am. The robbers then held the manager at gunpoint, snatched the bag containing the cash from him and sped off, police said. When the manager tried to resist, he was allegedly assaulted.

“We are probing the case from all angles. Prime facie, it appears that the robbers might have got a tip off about the cash being taken to the bank,” said in-charge of Vrindavan Kotwali, Ramesh Chand Sharma.

SSP Vinod Mishra said that four police teams are investigating the case. As per PTI, the area has been cordoned off to nab the culprits. No arrests have been made so far. The incident comes barely a month after a gang shot dead two jewellers in Mathura and looted their property on May 14.

