Armed Ram Navami rallies: At Purulia town, video shows youth carrying handgun, VHP says ‘attempt to defame us’

While a 50-year-old man died, allegedly caught between a clash between police and Bajrang Dal supporters who took out a Ram Navami rally at Beldi village in Purulia district Sunday, 12 kms away, the Purulia town witnessed a massive rally with people allegedly brandishing handguns, besides tridents, swords and knives. A purported video and a picture, which found their way to the social media, shows at least one youth brandishing a handgun at the rally. Police said they are yet to identify the youths, who were carrying handguns.

Police said over 30,000 locals and Bajrang Dal supporters participated in the rally, which started from Goshala area and winded its way through Chowk Bazaar, Madhyabazar and Old Police Lines to conclude at the Taxi stand. The rally also passed from near the Purulia town police station.

The police, however, maintained that since so many people participated in the rally, police personnel were present only at the beginning and end of the procession and thus, failed to spot those brandishing guns.

The purported video shows that while loud music was played and slogans raised at the rally, one youth brandished a handgun in the air only to stopped by another. The rally ended at Taxi stand where Ram Navami celebrations were held amid religious songs and cultural programmes. “We are aware of the fact (video and picture). We, too, have some pictures. We are trying to identify the people who had handguns. They will be arrested soon,” said Purulia SP Joy Biswas.

When contacted, VHP zonal organisational secretary Sachindra Nath Sinha alleged that several of the processions taken out by the organisation were attacked. “In case of the handgun in Purulia town, I have seen the video. Only one gun could be seen. There is an attempt to involve miscreants in our rally and defame us… so that our genuine supporters can be arrested under such pretext. It was a public programme, anyone could have come and taken out a gun,” said Sinha, adding that a procession also was attacked at Arsa area of Purulia.

“Swords and tridents are our traditional weapons. Police should have held a meeting with us and told us the do’s and dont’s. We had approached them but they did not hold meetings with us,” Sinha alleged.

Meanwhile, the last rites of Sheikh Shahjahan (50), who died in Sunday’s clash, were performed at Beldi village on Monday. Police said the body was found immediately after a clash broke out between police and Bajrang Dal supporters, who wanted to enter a Muslim-dominated area. “The DSP and other police officers injured in the clash are stable… So far, we have arrested 16 people in the case,” the SP said. Trinamool Congress plans to hold a peace rally in the area on Tuesday.

