Armed men rob Rs 1.33 crore from cash van in Punjab

Armed men shot and injured a cash van driver of a bank and decamped with Rs 1.33 crore on Tuesday, police said The incident occurred at around 10.30 a.m. on the busy Zirakpur-Patiala highway, when five to six robbers followed the Axis Bank van from Rajpura town towards Banur in two vehicles, including a Scorpio SUV.

The robbers intercepted the cash van near the Chitkara University campus and Gian Sagar group of institutions, fired at the driver and took away the cash.

The injured driver was rushed to a hospital in Rajpura town, 45 km from here.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot, but the robbers had fled by then.

An alert has been sounded and checking intensified in the area.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now