Armed men loot bank in Jammu-Kashmir

A bank in Kashmir’s Anantnag district was robbed by at least three masked gunmen on Monday, police said. The total amount of cash looted is yet to be ascertained by the bank officials.

“Three to four masked gunmen entered the Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch at Arwani in Anantnag district and decamped with cash from the premises,” the official told news agency PTI.

Earlier this month, Jammu-Kashmir Police arrested a Uttar Pradesh native, identified as Sandeep Kumar Sharma, for allegedly helping fund Lashkar-e-Taiba’s terror activities by looting banks and ATMs in the Valley. They also arrested two other LeT operatives in the operation. Police claimed the three were involved in several attacks on security personnel and bank robberies in South Kashmir.

