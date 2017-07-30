Armed Forces veterans write open letter to PM Modi: Condemn targeting of Muslims, Dalits

Highlighting the recent attacks on Muslims and Dalits in the country, the veterans of the Indian Armed Forces have written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing their distress and condemning the relentless vigilantism of the self-appointed protectors of Hinduism. In the letter, the veterans said they stand with the ‘Not in My Name’ campaign and that the Armed Forces stand for “Unity in Diversity”. They added the current situation in the country is that of fear, intimidation, hate and suspicion.
They said, “what is happening in our country today strikes at all that the Armed Forces, and indeed our Constitution, stand for. We are witness to unprecedented attacks on society at large by the relentless vigilantism of self-appointed protectors of Hinduism. We condemn the targeting of Muslims and Dalits. We condemn the clampdowns on free speech by attacks on media outlets, civil society groups, universities, journalists and scholars, through a campaign of branding them anti-national and unleashing violence against them while the State looks away.”
The letter has been signed by 114 veterans of the Armed Forces. The Armed Forces comprise of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force.
Here is the full text of the letter by the veterans:
We are a group of Veterans of the Indian Armed Forces who have spent our careers working for the security of our country. Collectively, our group holds no affiliation with any single political party, our only common commitment being to the Constitution of India.
It saddens us to write this letter, but current events in India have compelled us to register our dismay at the divisiveness that is gripping our country. We stand with the ‘Not in My Name’ campaign that mobilised thousands of citizens across the country to protest against the current climate of fear, intimidation, hate and suspicion.
The Armed Forces stand for “Unity in Diversity”. Differences in religion, language, caste, culture or any other marker of belonging have not mattered to the cohesion of the Armed Forces, and servicemen of different backgrounds have fought shoulder to shoulder in the defence of our nation, as they continue to do today. Throughout our service, a sense of openness, justice and fair play guided our actions. We are one family. Our heritage is like the multi-coloured quilt that is India, and we cherish this vibrant diversity.
However, what is happening in our country today strikes at all that the Armed Forces, and indeed our Constitution, stand for. We are witness to unprecedented attacks on society at large by the relentless vigilantism of self-appointed protectors of Hinduism. We condemn the targeting of Muslims and Dalits. We condemn the clampdowns on free speech by attacks on media outlets, civil society groups, universities, journalists and scholars, through a campaign of branding them anti-national and unleashing violence against them while the State looks away.
We can no longer look away. We would be doing a disservice to our country if we do not stand up and speak for the liberal and secular values that our Constitution espouses. Our diversity is our greatest strength. Dissent is not treason; in fact, it is the essence of democracy.
We urge the powers that be at the Centre and in the States to take note of our concerns and urgently act to uphold our Constitution, both in letter and in spirit.
- Jul 30, 2017 at 6:04 pmI think it is time to worship muslims because they are i suppose sacred creatures. I do not know why the same agenda is repeated again and again. Muslims are refusing to sing vande matram, number of them marry hindus, convert the majority at will. Is it fear psychosis? Most of the terrorism has its genesis in their holy scriptures. If a muslim is killed due to seat dispute u create havoc then muslims are endangered. I do not know what has happened to this country. I mean let us forget people's religion and caste and treat them as human. Do the army veterans know that the crime rate if u see religionwise u will be astonished that one religion is dominating.Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 5:56 pmJournalism of Cowardice gets scared by BJP gunda Amit Shah and deletes the post about the increase in his income.Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 5:55 pmWe thanks to Army, Navy and Air Forces and 114 Veterans!!!!Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 5:53 pmArmy veterans understand bjp RSS policy of creating 400 million antinationals by attacking minorities and Dalits will seriously affect the national security and unity of India as a secular nation. p le from all walks of life should rise up against the communal and divisive policies of RSS bjp to save India from destruction and talibanization!Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 6:05 pmWho is minority? Muslims ? Those muslims who are b ed by Khangress or CPM isReply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 5:45 pmWho are these so called armed forces veterans, Congressmen by another name or Communists. It's a big laugh that they hide behind a facade.Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 5:42 pmEvery single person in Not in my name propaganda campaign shud be shot dead. They are legalized Islamic terroristsReply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 5:40 pmThese veterans of Army issuing statements are living in some ac fools paradise Armed forces never issue such statements. There may be some frustrated fewest must beReply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 5:49 pmCall them also anti national you gober eating paid troll !!Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 6:02 pmWhen you troll be a man not like your friend Lallu who is unemployed and uses same language as yours.Army Veterans are not politicians. Hope this much you know.
- Jul 30, 2017 at 5:38 pmGood job. I salute these Army men. Jai Hind. Nation is much more important than creed.Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 5:49 pmTell that in musselman area, I am sure your throats will be slit by them into two pieces until you die . Either u r too gullible to understand Islamic threat or you ar emusslmna terrorist using Hindu name. In either cases die beeechReply
