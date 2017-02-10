Armed Forces Medical Research Committee meet: 170 new research proposals approved

A total of 170 new projects were approved for research in 2017 with a budgetary outlay of Rs 9 crores for new and ongoing projects at the 55th Armed Forces Medical Research Committee (AFMRC) meeting. The committee meeting examined over 175 new research proposals. These included 18 proposals from Preventive Medicine, 42 from Medicine and allied specialties, 25 from Pathology and allied specialties, 9 from Aviation Medicine and allied specialties, 55 from Surgery and allied specialties and 26 from Dental Surgery.

The committee is headed by Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS). It includes Directors General Medical Services of the Army, Navy and Air Force, Director General Hospital Services (DGHS), Director General Dental Services (DGDS), Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Medical), Director & Commandant, AFMC and a number of eminent persons drawn from different disciplines of medical science. The deliberations also included discussion on policy matters, academic priorities, and general thrust of scientific research.

On Thursday, award winning published research papers were presented during the 65th Armed Forces Medical Conference, There will be a special session on perspective challenges too.