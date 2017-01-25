Armed Forces admire PM Modi’s leadership: Smriti Irani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admired by the armed Forces and he had fulfilled many of their long-pending demands including that of One Rank One Pension, said Smriti Irani. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admired by the armed Forces and he had fulfilled many of their long-pending demands including that of One Rank One Pension, said Smriti Irani. (File Photo)

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said the Armed Forces admired the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had fulfilled many of their long-pending demands including the One Rank One Pension. “During the Republic Day parade tomorrow, you all will see our soldiers marching with pride. The glow which you will see on their faces is due to the constant support provided by Modi-led government,” Irani said, addressing a women’s gathering in Pernem constituency from where the state forest minister Rajendra Arlkear is contesting Assembly election.

“All the officers and soldiers admire the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar who have been fulfilling their demands,” she said. “It is an irony that while soldiers are ready to sacrifice their lives for the country, the Congress-led governments brushed off their demand of OROP for almost four decades,” Irani alleged.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar ended the 40-year-long struggle,” she said.

During UPA era, Armed Forces were attacked while the Prime Minister remained silent, she said. “When there was attack on Mumbai, the Union Home Minister spent more time changing his attire and NSG was not sent in time,” she said.

The countrymen knew that the surgical strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir were possible only under the leadership of Modi and Parrikar, the Union Minister said.