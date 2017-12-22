Arjun Rampal booked for smoking in public in Jharkhand

A complaint was made by one Rakesh Tiwari and his organisation, called Yuva Palamu, about the actor allegedly found smoking in public place. A complaint was made by one Rakesh Tiwari and his organisation, called Yuva Palamu, about the actor allegedly found smoking in public place.

Arjun Rampal has been booked for smoking in public in Jharkhand’s Palamu district. The actor, who is at present camping in Jharkhand for his upcoming movie ‘Nastik’, was caught on camera allegedly smoking at the shooting site.

Sub-Divisional Officer (Sadar-Medininagar) N K Gupta said a complaint was made by one Rakesh Tiwari and his organisation, called Yuva Palamu, about the actor allegedly seen smoking in public. I have entrusted the matter to the Circle Officer (CO), who would do the needful in this regard, he was quoted as saying.

CO (Medininagar) Shiv Shankar Pandey said: The notice has been issued. However, it could not be executed last night, as we could not meet him. It is likely to be executed by this evening.

When contacted, complainant Tiwari said: “The local media circles were abuzz with the news that Rampal was found smoking in a public place during the shooting of his film Nastik near Medininagar railway station. However, when the media persons asked the SDO about action, he told them that he was looking for proof. I came to know that some of my colleagues had gone to watch the shooting and had spotted the actor smoking between breaks from shooting. We managed to source a photograph and handed it over to the authorities with a formal complaint. We are hoping the authorities would take care of the same,” he said.

Under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, smoking in public places is banned and anybody found guilty could be fined for the same.

