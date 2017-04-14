Arjun Gaind launches his book on Punjab

Author Arjun Gaind launched his latest book, Punjab: Building the Land Of Five Rivers, in Mumbai Thursday. A panel discussion was organised on the occasion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya in which Punjab’s history, heritage, culture and growth were discussed.

The panelists included Gaind, the author; Abha Narain Lambah, editor of the book and conservation architect; Siddharth Bhatia, journalist and founding editor of The Wire; and Naha Prasada, contributing author and journalist.

Abha Lambah spoke about how Partition left Punjab scarred and how Punjabi conversations between strangers still begin with “where’s your hometown and where you stayed prior to Partition”.

