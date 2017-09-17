Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore condoles demise of Marshal Arjan Singh

Arjan Singh, 98, passed away in Delhi on Saturday (File) Arjan Singh, 98, passed away in Delhi on Saturday (File)

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh administrator V P Singh Badnore on Sunday condoled the passing away of war hero Marshal Arjan Singh, saying the nation has lost a “highly decorated” soldier. The hero of the 1965 India-Pakistan war and the only Air Force officer to be promoted to five-star rank, Singh died in Delhi on Saturday. He was 98.

The governor said the officer’s outstanding leadership in the 1965 war would always be remembered. “In the death of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh, the nation has lost a highly decorated soldier, who was always ready to defend the borders,” he said in his condolence message.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also expressed grief over the death of marshal and declared a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to the officer. There would be no official celebrations and the national flag would fly at half-mast at all government buildings in Punjab during these three days, an official spokesperson said earlier.

Former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal also condoled the passing away of Singh. Badal, in a meeting this morning, also asked Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Kirpal Singh Badungar to place a picture of Singh in the Sikh museum in Amritsar.

A state funeral will be accorded to Singh and his last rites would be performed at Delhi on Monday.

