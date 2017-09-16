Arjan Singh, Marshal of the Indian Air Force, critically ill, PM Modi visits him at Army R&R hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited and inquired about Marshal Arjan Singh’s health in the hospital. (Source: IAF) Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited and inquired about Marshal Arjan Singh’s health in the hospital. (Source: IAF)

Marshal of the Indian Air Force, Arjan Singh is admitted to the Army Hospital, Research and Referral in New Delhi on Saturday after he suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the day, the Defence Ministry said. The five-star general of the Air Force was rushed to the hospital in the wee hours of Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman visited the hospital and inquired about his condition. Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa was also present.

Arjan Singh is the only five-star general of the Air Force who was awarded the lifetime rank in 2002. The 98-year-old officer was commissioned into the IAF in 1938 and served as the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) from August 1, 1964 to July 15, 1969. He was promoted to the rank of the Marshal of Air Force in recognition to his contribution to the Air Force in the 1965 war with Pakistan. Known to be the officer who has flown over 60 aircraft throughout his service, he remained a flyer until the end of his illustrious career.

Following his retirement, Singh served as an ambassador to Switzerland in 1971, concurrently serving as the ambassador to Vatican as well.

The Prime Minister who also met Arjan Singh’s family members in the hospital tweeted, “We are all praying for the speedy recovery of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh. Doctors are doing their best.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd