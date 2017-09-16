Arjan Singh, Indian Air Force Marshal and war hero, dies at 98

Air Chief Marshal Arjan Singh being felicitated by President Pratibha Patil on the Yeshawantrao Chavan Centennial Celebration function at the Gateway of India in Mumbai in March, 2012. (Express photo by Pradeep Kocharekar) Air Chief Marshal Arjan Singh being felicitated by President Pratibha Patil on the Yeshawantrao Chavan Centennial Celebration function at the Gateway of India in Mumbai in March, 2012. (Express photo by Pradeep Kocharekar)

Arjan Singh, Indian Air Force Marshal and the only officer of the force to be promoted to five-star rank, died Saturday at the Army Research and Referral hospital in New Delhi. He was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest this morning, the Defence Ministry said. He was being treated at the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Sciences Centre of the hospital.

Singh, who led the IAF during the India-Pakistan war in 1965, is considered an icon and a war hero. He was visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and chiefs of three forces.

The 98-year-old officer was commissioned into the IAF in 1938 and served as the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) from August 1, 1964 to July 15, 1969. He was promoted to the rank of the Marshal of Air Force in recognition to his contribution to the Air Force in the 1965 war with Pakistan. Known to be the officer who has flown over 60 aircraft throughout his service, he remained a flyer until the end of his illustrious career.

Following his retirement, Singh served as an ambassador to Switzerland in 1971, concurrently serving as the ambassador to Vatican as well.

