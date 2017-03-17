Arvind Kejriwal writes to party volunteers to boost morale

Arvind Kejriwal speaks to media on Wednesday. Amit Mehra Arvind Kejriwal speaks to media on Wednesday. Amit Mehra

After a debilitating poll drubbing in the Punjab and Goa Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal has written to all registered party volunteers reiterating that “there is no reason for us to give up”, and urging them to “keep the faith, keep up the fight”. Kejriwal drew parallels with the BJP and the Congress in Karnataka and Maharashtra, where the parties have a low vote share but have “not given up”. He is also slated to address party volunteers on Saturday through Facebook LIVE to discuss the party’s performance and ‘boost their morale’, a senior party functionary told The Indian Express.

In his letter, addressed individually and emailed to every party volunteer, Kejriwal on Thursday wrote, “Ever since Punjab and Goa election results were announced, supporters have been calling to ask what next… To understand what next, we need to recall where we started and where we have reached today.”

“We have come a long way from the beginning of our movement over six years ago. All we asked for was a strong anti-corruption law. Millions of you took to the street in protest. They mocked us and said, ‘Laws are not made in maidans. Fight and win elections if you want to pass a Jan Lokpal bill.’ We took up the challenge,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now