Argumentative Indian acceptable, but not intolerant India, says Pranab Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee was speaking at the launch of historian and TMC MP Sugata Bose’s book ‘The Nation As Mother and Other Visions of Nationhood’ in Delhi. Pranab Mukherjee was speaking at the launch of historian and TMC MP Sugata Bose’s book ‘The Nation As Mother and Other Visions of Nationhood’ in Delhi.

Days after leaving Rashtrapati Bhavan, former President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday made a strong political statement on the ongoing debate over nationalism and intolerance. He said an “emphatic no” to “intolerant India” and underlined that the concept of “Mother India” is an “emotional construct” and must not be accorded a “religious identity”.

He was speaking at the launch of historian and TMC MP Sugata Bose’s book ‘The Nation As Mother and Other Visions of Nationhood’ in Delhi. The book launch was followed by a panel discussion between Bose, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Ashoka University VC Pratap Bhanu Mehta.

“I can understand argumentative Indian, I can understand vigorous debates, discussions and dissensions but, to my mind, I failed to comprehend intolerant India. Argumentative Indian totally acceptable, and perhaps with equal emphasis I can say — intolerant India, not,” Mukherjee said.

He also offered a critique to the ongoing discourse on “Bharat Mata”. He said “in our art we portrayed the nation as mother”, which “had to be freed” from the “bondage” of British rule.

Underlining that “such personification is not unique to India”, he cited instances of the statue of Mother Russia and the concept of Fatherland in Germany. “The depiction of nation as a mother is an emotional and human construct rather than a religious identity,” he said, emphasising that “it should be accordingly be treated so”.

Calling for “cultural intimacy among different community”, he underlined that “today we need healthy debates on the kind of nation we want to build for our future”.

The panel discussion revolved around the theme of nationalism and secularism. Bose noted that Tagore had underlined the “dangers of narrow nationalism,” while Mehta said that the “core of liberalism” lies in not imposing anything on an individual.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App